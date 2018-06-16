iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded down $0.37, hitting $54.96, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 12,974,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,673,724. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.