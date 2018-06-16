IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in ISHARES Tr/Cy HEDGED MSCI EURO (HEZU)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ISHARES Tr/Cy HEDGED MSCI EURO (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 211.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/Cy HEDGED MSCI EURO were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/Cy HEDGED MSCI EURO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/Cy HEDGED MSCI EURO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/Cy HEDGED MSCI EURO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/Cy HEDGED MSCI EURO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/Cy HEDGED MSCI EURO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,399,000.

ISHARES Tr/Cy HEDGED MSCI EURO opened at $31.29 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. ISHARES Tr/Cy HEDGED MSCI EURO has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

