Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Dow Jones US Utilities (IDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Utilities (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Utilities alerts:

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities opened at $127.03 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Dow Jones US Utilities has a 1 year low of $119.51 and a 1 year high of $142.50.

iShares Dow Jones US Utilities Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.