Drexel Morgan & Co. Sells 11,080 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada Index were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,995,000 after buying an additional 140,284 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index during the 4th quarter worth about $19,002,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index traded down $0.27, reaching $28.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,617,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,702. iShares MSCI Canada Index has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

