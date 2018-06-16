Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund opened at $70.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

