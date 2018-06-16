First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,162 Shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP (SCZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 869,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 93,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 96,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $65.44 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $69.19.

ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP Profile

