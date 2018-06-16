Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP (SCZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the quarter. ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP makes up 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP worth $76,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP traded down $0.49, reaching $65.44, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,829. ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $69.19.

ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE SMALL CAP Company Profile

