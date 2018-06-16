Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $4.39 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (IWP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.79. The company had a trading volume of 349,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,590. iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $131.99.

iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

