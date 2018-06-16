Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.53 Million Position in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd (BATS:IGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd (BATS:IGE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGE traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,447 shares. iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

About iShares S&P NA Nat. Re. Sc. Idx. Fd

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

