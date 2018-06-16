Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Price

News articles about iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Select Dividend ETF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8144845808911 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

iShares Select Dividend ETF traded up $0.05, reaching $98.53, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 444,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,426. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $90.47 and a twelve month high of $102.32.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

