Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,758,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF traded up $0.05, hitting $98.53, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 444,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,426. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.47 and a 1-year high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

