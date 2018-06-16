iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) Stake Lowered by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Index makes up about 2.0% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Index by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476,333 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Index by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,372,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,965 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,078,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,233,000.

iShares S&P 500 Index opened at $280.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1 year low of $241.58 and a 1 year high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

