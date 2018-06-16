iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund (TIP) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,959,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581,771 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.20% of iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund worth $786,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 22,875.7% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,700,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,959,000 after buying an additional 1,692,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,144,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,850,000 after buying an additional 814,224 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,319,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,747,647,000 after buying an additional 677,215 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,301,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 498,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,850,000 after buying an additional 391,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund alerts:

iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund traded up $0.04, reaching $112.08, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,102,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,141. iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $111.04 and a twelve month high of $115.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.3358 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.