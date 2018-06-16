Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.73 Million Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,098,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Itau Unibanco worth $110,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth $175,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 5.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered Itau Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Itau Unibanco traded up $0.23, reaching $10.33, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 17,361,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,528,443. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. equities analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.0041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.