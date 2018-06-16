Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.89.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JMP Securities set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron traded down $0.35, hitting $58.60, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 274,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,839. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Itron has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp purchased 114,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.34 per share, with a total value of $6,772,414.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,087,614.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,166.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3,048.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Domini Impact Investments LLC bought a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.