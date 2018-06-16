Itron (ITRI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Shares of Itron opened at $58.55 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp purchased 128,620 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,673,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,087,614.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,166.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Itron by 5.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

