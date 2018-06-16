ITT Inc (ITT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

NYSE ITT opened at $54.42 on Monday. ITT has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that ITT will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

ITT declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Steven C. Giuliano sold 11,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $632,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria L. Creamer sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $421,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,875 shares of company stock worth $6,607,262. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 544,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

