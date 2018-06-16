Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IVH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 80,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,717. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

About Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

