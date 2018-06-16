IWG (IWG) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of IWG (LON:IWG) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, June 5th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IWG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.33) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.20) price target (up from GBX 220 ($2.93)) on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on IWG from GBX 230 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.20) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.93) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 248.33 ($3.31).

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 312.50 ($4.16) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 392 ($5.22).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces and workshops.

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.