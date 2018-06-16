Ixcoin (IXC) Market Cap Reaches $2.06 Million

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $53.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

I0Coin (I0C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000077 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Ixcoin

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,002,148 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ixcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.