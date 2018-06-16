Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Izea (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price

News stories about Izea (NASDAQ:IZEA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Izea earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 49.0637702939063 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

IZEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,728. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.18. Izea has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

Izea (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Izea had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Izea will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Izea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

IZEA, Inc operates online marketplaces that facilitate transactions between marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company helps brands to engage online influencers for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for distribution through their channels.

