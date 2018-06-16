J Alexanders (JAX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

Get J Alexanders alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J Alexanders from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of J Alexanders stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. J Alexanders has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $61.91 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.65%. equities research analysts anticipate that J Alexanders will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Alexanders (JAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.