J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “J. C. Penney commenced fiscal 2018 on a dismal note after the company slipped to loss in the first quarter against earnings in the previous quarter. Further, the top line not only missed estimates but also declined year over year. A contraction in gross margin also add to the woes. Cumulatively, these compelled management to slash fiscal 2018 projections. Consequently, the stock further came under pressure that has not only declined but underperformed the industry in the past one month. However, a new loyalty program along with remodeling, renovation and refurbishment of stores with focus on enhancing the reach of national and especially private-label brands bodes well. Management stated that it is focusing on transforming the company from a brick-and-mortar retailer to omni-channel. Moreover, the company’s merchandise initiatives buoy optimism.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JCP. ValuEngine downgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on J C Penney in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on J C Penney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

J C Penney traded up $0.03, hitting $2.73, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,423,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. J C Penney has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $848.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.70.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The department store operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. J C Penney’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that J C Penney will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of J C Penney by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,352 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

