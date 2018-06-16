Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,968,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,150,000 after acquiring an additional 680,394 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,554,000 after buying an additional 643,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 246.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,664,000 after buying an additional 560,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,897,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,354,000 after buying an additional 540,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $46,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker acquired 5,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.09 per share, for a total transaction of $530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 557,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,177,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,098,973.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.46.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

