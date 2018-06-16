J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +13% YoY to $8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.04 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.46.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker opened at $105.73 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other J M Smucker news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.09 per share, for a total transaction of $530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,177,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,973.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.