Insider Selling: Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Director J Thomas Bentley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $568,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,250.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nanometrics traded down $0.42, hitting $39.55, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 353,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,061. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Nanometrics had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $82.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NANO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NANO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 54.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nanometrics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 572,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nanometrics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

