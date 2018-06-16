J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several research firms have commented on JCOM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

J2 Global traded up $0.61, hitting $89.12, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 468,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $80,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,098.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Cresci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $788,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,747,115.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,186 in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

