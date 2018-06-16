Reviewing Jabil (JBL) & Kimball Electronics (KE)

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jabil pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kimball Electronics does not pay a dividend. Jabil pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jabil and Kimball Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jabil $19.06 billion 0.25 $129.09 million $1.85 14.99 Kimball Electronics $930.91 million 0.55 $34.17 million N/A N/A

Jabil has higher revenue and earnings than Kimball Electronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jabil and Kimball Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jabil 2 3 6 0 2.36 Kimball Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jabil currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.00%. Given Jabil’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jabil is more favorable than Kimball Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Jabil and Kimball Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jabil 0.89% 15.43% 3.17% Kimball Electronics 1.84% 10.23% 6.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Jabil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Kimball Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Jabil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Kimball Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jabil beats Kimball Electronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also specializes in three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as offers various industrial design, advance mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company provides computer-assisted design services consisting of PCBA design, and PCBA design validation and verification services; and other consulting services, such as the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it offers product and process validation services that include product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution development services. Additionally, the company offers systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It serves automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit, Inc. and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.