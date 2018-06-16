Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,300,000 after buying an additional 108,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $125,834.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $86.26 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.84 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.