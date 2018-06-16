Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) General Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $132,710.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $146.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.63 and a 1 year high of $147.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 28.51%. sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 781.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

