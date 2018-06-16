Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 3,260 Shares of Apple (AAPL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 15,559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,436,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,441 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Apple by 784,734.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,296,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $188,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,884 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,641,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $561,233,000 after purchasing an additional 968,385 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Apple by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,591,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $269,392,000 after purchasing an additional 581,318 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,262,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,259,868,000 after purchasing an additional 570,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.87.

Shares of Apple opened at $188.84 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Apple has a one year low of $142.20 and a one year high of $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $967.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,506 shares of company stock worth $48,367,350. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

