JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.03

Media headlines about JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. JAKKS Pacific earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 48.5508723991159 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

JAKK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 183,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.65 million. research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.