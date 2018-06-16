James W. Iv Cross Sells 3,960 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Stock

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Director James W. Iv Cross sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $143,985.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network opened at $37.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $551.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Financial Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.