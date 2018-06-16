Chevron Co. (CVX) Insider James William Johnson Sells 9,500 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $241.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,453,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,082,000 after acquiring an additional 234,920 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Chevron by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 44,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.61 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.52.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

