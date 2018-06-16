Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research note released on Tuesday, May 29th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.79. Ion Geophysical has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ion Geophysical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ion Geophysical news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $194,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ion Geophysical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 20.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

