Jason Industries (JASN) and SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Critical Analysis

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) and Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and Jason Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANDVIK AB/ADR $10.66 billion 2.09 $1.55 billion $0.94 18.87 Jason Industries $648.62 million 0.12 -$4.47 million $0.01 288.00

SANDVIK AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries. SANDVIK AB/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jason Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SANDVIK AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Jason Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SANDVIK AB/ADR and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANDVIK AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Jason Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jason Industries has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Jason Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jason Industries is more favorable than SANDVIK AB/ADR.

Dividends

SANDVIK AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Jason Industries does not pay a dividend. SANDVIK AB/ADR pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

SANDVIK AB/ADR has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANDVIK AB/ADR 14.97% 22.79% 9.84% Jason Industries -0.55% -2.60% 0.19%

Summary

SANDVIK AB/ADR beats Jason Industries on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. It also provides stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, controlled expansion alloy products, billets and blooms, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and welding and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges. In addition, it offers diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials; cemented carbide components, and diamond and cubic boron nitride in mesh and polycrystalline forms; and steel belts and processing systems. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

