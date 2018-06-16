JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Vetr lowered JD.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $54.29 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.35.

JD.Com opened at $43.59 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4,359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.59.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.92 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,885,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,044,000 after acquiring an additional 624,745 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,877,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $683,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551,633 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,061,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,409 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,570,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,351 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,730,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 602,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

