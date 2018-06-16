JD.Com (JD) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) were up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.75. Approximately 28,624,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 13,684,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Vetr downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.29 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4,359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in JD.Com by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Emory University acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,154,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JD.Com by 1,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

