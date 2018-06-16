Shopify Inc (SHOP) Insider Jean-Michel Lemieux Sells 277 Shares

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) insider Jean-Michel Lemieux sold 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.11, for a total value of C$39,087.47.

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$221.99 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of C$108.34 and a 12 month high of C$223.29.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply