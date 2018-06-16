Shopify Inc (SHOP) Insider Jean-Michel Lemieux Sells 277 Shares

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) insider Jean-Michel Lemieux sold 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.11, for a total value of C$39,087.47.

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$221.99 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of C$108.34 and a 12 month high of C$223.29.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

