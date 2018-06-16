Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Cairn Energy (CNE) Price Target to GBX 265

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 235 ($3.13) to GBX 265 ($3.53) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 201 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.06) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.46) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 267.59 ($3.56).

Shares of Cairn Energy opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.95) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.16).

In other Cairn Energy news, insider Simon Thomson bought 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £1,802.64 ($2,400.00). Also, insider James Smith sold 209,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.80), for a total value of £440,157.90 ($586,017.71).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

