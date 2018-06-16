Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Cairn Energy (CNE) Price Target to GBX 265

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 235 ($3.13) to GBX 265 ($3.53) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 201 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.06) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.46) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 267.59 ($3.56).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of Cairn Energy opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.95) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.16).

In other Cairn Energy news, insider Simon Thomson bought 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £1,802.64 ($2,400.00). Also, insider James Smith sold 209,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.80), for a total value of £440,157.90 ($586,017.71).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.