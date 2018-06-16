Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Jefferies Financial Group opened at $22.22 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.45%. equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Group LLC and its subsidiaries operate as a securities and investment banking firm. The Company operates in two business segments: Capital Markets segment consists of the Company’s securities and commodities trading activities and its investment banking activities, and Asset Management segment includes asset management activities and related services.

