Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

TGP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 297,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,144. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $109.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.21 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

