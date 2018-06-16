Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vedanta Resources plc (OTCMKTS:VDNRF)

Vedanta Resources plc (OTCMKTS:VDNRF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Vedanta Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87.

Get Vedanta Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vedanta Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vedanta Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vedanta Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

VDNRF opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.50 and a beta of 2.03. Vedanta Resources has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Vedanta Resources Company Profile

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vedanta Resources (VDNRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.