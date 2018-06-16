Head to Head Comparison: Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) vs. BRF S.A. common stock (BRFS)

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) and BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE:BRFS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRF S.A. common stock has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and BRF S.A. common stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $11.44 billion 0.67 $171.72 million $1.65 13.47 BRF S.A. common stock $10.48 billion 0.41 -$352.53 million ($0.16) -34.00

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BRF S.A. common stock. BRF S.A. common stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jefferies Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jefferies Financial Group and BRF S.A. common stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BRF S.A. common stock 0 5 0 0 2.00

BRF S.A. common stock has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.40%. Given BRF S.A. common stock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRF S.A. common stock is more favorable than Jefferies Financial Group.

Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BRF S.A. common stock does not pay a dividend. Jefferies Financial Group pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRF S.A. common stock has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of BRF S.A. common stock shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BRF S.A. common stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and BRF S.A. common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 0.45% 4.80% 1.04% BRF S.A. common stock -2.96% -1.81% -0.46%

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats BRF S.A. common stock on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Group LLC and its subsidiaries operate as a securities and investment banking firm. The Company operates in two business segments: Capital Markets segment consists of the Company’s securities and commodities trading activities and its investment banking activities, and Asset Management segment includes asset management activities and related services. On July 1, 2011, the Company acquired the Bache Global Commodities Group from Prudential Financial, Inc., and as of November 30, 2011, the Company operated a futures commission merchant through Jefferies Bache, LLC in the United States and a global commodities and financial derivatives broker through Jefferies Bache Limited in the United Kingdom. Effective March 1, 2013, Leucadia National Corp (Leucadia) acquired the remaining 71.4% interest in Jefferies Group Inc . Effective March 1, 2013, Leucadia National Corp (Leucadia) acquired the remaining 71.4% interest in Jefferies Group Inc.

About BRF S.A. common stock

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. The company primarily sells its products under the Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Perdix, Paty, Bocatti, Vienissima, Dánica, Confidence, Speedy Polo, Banvit, and Hilal brands. It serves supermarkets, retail stores, wholesalers, food services, and other institutional customers. BRF S.A. operates primarily in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Itajaí, Brazil.

