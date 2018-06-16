Jefferies Group LLC (JEF) Given $33.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Jefferies Group LLC (NYSE:JEF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Group an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,375. Jefferies Group has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jefferies Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Jefferies Group had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Jefferies Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Jefferies Group Company Profile

Jefferies Group LLC and its subsidiaries operate as a securities and investment banking firm. The Company operates in two business segments: Capital Markets segment consists of the Company’s securities and commodities trading activities and its investment banking activities, and Asset Management segment includes asset management activities and related services.

