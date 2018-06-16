BidaskClub Lowers JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, June 8th.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Wolfe Research raised JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways traded up $0.15, hitting $19.19, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 5,105,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $38,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 16,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $312,909.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,716.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,805 shares of company stock valued at $488,689 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 48,133 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 476,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 88,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 89,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 277,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 276,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.