Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Director Sells $16,150.00 in Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Director Donald M. Boone sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $16,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,370,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of JCTCF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334. The company has a market cap of $36.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.39. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.14% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

