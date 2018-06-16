Jim C. Walton Sells 592,155 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart traded down $0.09, reaching $83.70, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 12,502,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,410. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Oppenheimer set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,920,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,815,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,526,000 after purchasing an additional 440,989 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,140,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $902,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,172 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $817,738,000 after purchasing an additional 484,188 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,828,000 after purchasing an additional 332,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

