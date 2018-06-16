John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,355.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Deck purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 49,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,626.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $89.80. 425,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,459. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.81 and a 12 month high of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

