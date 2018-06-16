Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Holdings in John Deere (NYSE:DE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 169.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in John Deere were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in John Deere by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,857,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,897,000 after buying an additional 978,907 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Deere by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,894,000 after buying an additional 280,750 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in John Deere by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,918,000 after buying an additional 296,148 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in John Deere by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,258,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in John Deere by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,006,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,499,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Deere from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded John Deere from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of John Deere in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised John Deere from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of John Deere in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Shares of John Deere traded down $1.43, reaching $148.75, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,990,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,253. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. John Deere has a 1 year low of $112.87 and a 1 year high of $175.26.

John Deere (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. John Deere had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. equities analysts forecast that John Deere will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from John Deere’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. John Deere’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

John Deere Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

